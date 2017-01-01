Playing ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star LuAnn de Lesseps Marries Tom D’Agostino in New Year’s Eve Ceremony

Congratulations to LuAnn de Lesseps!

The Real Housewives of New York star said “I do” to Tom D’Agostino in a Palm Beach, Florida, ceremony on New Year’s Eve, People confirms.

The two married at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, where guests — including RHONY star Dorinda Medley (who was a bridesmaid), Jill Zarin, Marysol Patton, Cynthia Bailey and Kelly Bensimon — celebrated their nuptials before ringing in the New Year.

This is the second marriage for de Lesseps, who got engaged to D’Agostino in February. She was previously married to entrepreneur Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, with whom she shares two children.



De Lesseps couldn’t help but share her excitement on social media in the days leading up to the wedding.

“Soon going from Mrs. DeLesseps to Mrs. D’Agostino Thank you @marysolpatton for the cute purse xo,” she captioned one snap of a clutch reading “Mrs D” on Friday.

On Thursday, the Countess was joined by her family for a little pre-wedding pampering.

“Getting #pampered