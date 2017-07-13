Rapper Fresh Kid Ice, Founding Member of 2 Live Crew, Dead at 53

Another sad day for hip-hop.

Fresh Kid Ice, one of the founding members of the classic group, 2 Live Crew, died on Thursday in Miami, Florida, at age 53. The group’s manager, Debo, told Rolling Stone that the rapper died of a “medical condition.”

Luther Campbell, who signed the collective to his record label in 1984, tweeted, “My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend.”

A member of the U.S. Air Force for four years before getting into music, Fresh Kid Ice, real name Chris Wong Won, is one of the pioneering rappers with Asian heritage, and helped launch the career of Flo Rida. He is also the only 2 Live Crew rapper to appear on all of their albums.

R.I.P. Fresh Kid Ice.

