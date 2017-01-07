Random! Ed Sheeran Played His New Album for the 'Game of Thrones' Cast During 'Surreal' House Party

So, Jon Snow and Zach Braff walk into Ed Sheeran‘s house in the middle of the night… Nope, that’s not a joke.

Sheeran recently hosted the cast of Game of Thrones for an impromptu late night soiree — which apparently turned into an album listening party — the singer said in a radio interview on The Cooper Lawrence Show on 106.1 WBLI in Long Island, New York, on Friday. The interview will air in its entirety at 8 a.m. ET on Monday.

“All of the Game of Thrones cast ended up around my house the other day, really randomly,” Sheeran said. “And they ended up getting subjected to a listening session.”

The 25-year-old “Castle on the Hill” singer revealed that actors Alfie Allen, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington were among the partygoers, along with former Scrubs star, Braff.

“That was a weird one,” he admitted. “It was quite a weird night because there was a party going on … and I got back to [my house] at 2, and then I just got a text being like, ‘Oh, the party’s over. Can we come to yours?’ and I was just about to go to bed, and I was like ‘Oh, alright. Whatever.’ And then all of them turned up and it was really surreal.”

Sheeran also said that he’s a “massive, massive” fan of the HBO fantasy drama, and that the actors are “really fun” to hang with.

Fans got their first taste of Sheeran’s upcoming third studio album, titled ÷ (pronounced “divide”), on Friday when he released two new songs: “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You.”

“I wanted to give a broad look on what the album sounds like,” Sheeran explained on The Cooper Lawrence Show. “It’s a very kind of schizophrenic sounding album that’s all different sounds and one song would not accurately represent it, so I decided to choose two and chuck them out there.”

After taking about a year off from promoting his last album, 2014′s x (pronounced “multiply”), Sheeran is already very busy plugging the new project. In a separate appearance on BBC’s Radio 1 Breakfast on Friday, he admitted to saying “loads of stuff that was not good to say” in a new magazine interview. “I was like, ‘Should I have media training?’ because I’ve been away for a while,” he joked.

See what else he said about pal Taylor Swift and returning to the spotlight in the video below.

