Queen Elizabeth Attends Church With Prince Philip After Recovering From Illness: Pics!

The 90-year-old monarch stunned in a royal blue suit and matching hat, pairing the look with short black heels. She drove up to the church alongside her 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip, who was clad in an olive green coat.

Photo: Getty Images

Her Royal Highness and the Duke of Edinburgh have missed multiple appearances over the past month, including a New Year’s Day church service, due to their “heavy colds.”

The illnesses also caused a delay in their travel plans right before Christmas. Their transport from Buckingham Palace in London to Sandringham in Norfolk, England, was postponed while they recovered from the colds.

They eventually made it to Norfolk by helicopter, but avoided public appearances as they continued to recover.

Photo: PA Wire

In addition to missing public events, Queen Elizabeth has also stepped back from some of her royal duties, including recently stepping down as the patron of 25 organizations. HRH delegated the duties to other members of her family, including her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.

