Quebec policy leaves Indigenous children anxious and alone on medical flights, doctors say

A young boy sat in the Montreal Children’s Hospital, crying. Had he suffered from head trauma? Did he require emergency treatment? Doctors were worried.

It turns out he missed his mother.

Hours earlier, after falling off an ATV, the boy had been evacuated bymedical ambulance, without his parents, from his home in northern Quebec.

He wasn’t comfortable speaking English, and it was only after the hospital found an Inuktitut interpreter that they were able to understand why he was so upset.

That boy is one of dozens of children transported without a family member every year from Nunavik to Montreal, a journey of about 1,445 kilometres as the crow flies, for emergency medical treatment under a longstanding Quebec government policy.

The Challenger jet used for medical evacuations isn’t set up to take extra passengers. As a result, loved ones are required to take a commercial flight, and sometimes only arrive at the hospital the next day.

“This has been a policy in place for decades,” Dr. Samir Shaheen-Hussain told CBC Montreal’s Daybreak.

“I have to admit that I’m almost embarrassed that I didn’t do anything earlier.”

Doctors press for changes

His experience trying to treat the boy this summer, and another fearful young girl who had swallowed a coin a few weeks later, had a “profound impact” on him.

Shaheen-Hussain, a pediatric emergency physician at the Children’s, is among a group of doctors who sent an open letter to the Quebec government calling for change to the practice.

In preparing his case, Shaheen-Hussain said doctors could find no other province that has similar restrictions in place.

Quebec uses a Challenger jet to transport passengers requiring medical attention. (Marika Wheeler/CBC)

In 2016, a total of 146 children were transported from the Cree Territory of James Bay to the Montreal Children’s, while 146 were transported from Nunavik. Others are taken to Sainte-Justine Hospital or to hospitals in Quebec City.

It’s unclear exactly how many of those were flown without a family member, but the number is considerable, the doctors say.

Health minister cites security concerns

In an interview, Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said he understands the situation and “the emotion that comes with it, which is really reasonable and understandable.”

However, he said, “there are also issues of security that are imposed by our Transport Ministry, and those are to be taken into consideration.”

There are only four sitting places on the Challenger and those must be reserved for medical personnel, he said.

Barrette pointed out the province pays for the family member’s commercial flight.

Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said he’s sympathetic to the families concerned, but the policy is required for security reasons. (Radio-Canada)

Practice comes with practical concerns

But the policy is not only painful for families and traumatizing for children, it also presents a host of more practical concerns, Shaheen-Hussain said.

Those include being able to understand a fearful young patient not comfortable in English, and getting parental consent before performing surgery.

“If ever the child does require surgery for whatever reason, we require consent, but it’s hard to reach them because they are on the plane,” he said.

“It’s absurd in 2018 to have this situation that’s ongoing.”

Tunu Napartuk, the mayor of Kuujjuaq, the largest village in Nunavik, said the situation is “very painful to accept.”

“The only way in and out of Nunavik is by plane. It’s a two-hour flight direct from Kujjuaq to Montreal,” he told Daybreak.

“Quite frankly, I find it very unfair.”​

