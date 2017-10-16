Pussycat Dolls Founder Robin Antin Slams Kaya Jones' Claims that the Group Was a 'Prostitution Ring'

Without mentioning Antin by name, Jones did allude in a few tweets that she wasn’t on good terms with the girl group founder. “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another one of her girl group girls committed suicide?” she tweeted, apparently referencing the 2014 death of Simone Battles, a former member of G.R.L., which Antin also helped form. “Tell the public how you mentally broke us.”

Antin slammed Jones for bringing up Battles in her Twitter rant. “I am especially incensed that Ms. Jones would bring up former GRL member, Simone Battles, suicide. This is not just nasty, but it’s unfathomable and disrespectful to everyone who works towards suicide prevention and awareness,” reads her statement. “Bringing up Simone’s suicide, in such a brazen way, not only scars her family further, but the millions of people who loved and cared for Simone.”

