Puerto Rico governor calls for aid to avoid humanitarian crisis— September 27, 2017
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello has asked for more federal government aid to avert a humanitarian crisis on the island, which is home to 3.4 million people.
Hurricane Maria, the most powerful storm to hit Puerto Rico in nearly a century, devastated the Caribbean island. Five days after the Category 4 storm struck, many on the island were still without adequate food, water and fuel.
Damaged dam
People living near the Guajataca Dam in the island’s northwest were moved to safety after cracks appeared in the 88-year-old structure. There were growing concerns for some 70,000 people who live in the river valley below.
Infrastructure destroyed
A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, following the passage of Hurricane Maria.
‘Absolutely obliterated’
President Donald Trump said during an appearance in New York last week that Puerto Rico was “absolutely obliterated” and in “very tough shape.” The confirmed toll from Maria jumped to at least 49 on Monday, including 16 dead in Puerto Rico, several of whom drowned or were hit by flying debris.
Road to recovery
People cleaned the mud from their flooded house after the area was hit by Maria in Toa Baja.
Communication limited
This man manages to speak by cellphone to his family in the United States from Vega Alta, 45 kilometres north of San Juan. Maria destroyed the U.S. territory’s electricity and telecommunications infrastructure.
Aid urgently needed
Federal aid is racing to stem a growing humanitarian crisis in towns left without fresh water, fuel, electricity or phone service by the hurricane. Democratic lawmakers with large Puerto Rican constituencies on the mainland characterized the response so far as too little and too slow.
Seeking shelter
Hilda Colon wakes up after sleeping in a shelter set up at the Pedrin Zorrilla coliseum after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in San Juan.
After the floods
Marciel stands in her flooded house after the rains in Toa Baja. Puerto Rico battled dangerous floods after Maria ravaged the island.
Puerto Rico prays
Orisnela Solano hugs her daughter, Laura Goenaga as they attend a church service at the Parroquia Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion church in Aibonito, Puerto Rico.