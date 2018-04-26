Priyanka Chopra Says She Was 'Scammed' Into Talking About Friend Meghan Markle's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra is wishing she had said a little less to reporters about her possible involvement with the royal wedding.

The Quantico actress sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday’s Tonight Show, where she jovially addressed a recent remark she made in which she seemingly confirmed that she would be attending her friend Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry next month.

According to the 35-year-old actress, she got “scammed” into talking about it while shooting promos for her ABC spy thriller.

“While I was doing promo for that, I got scammed into it, because everyone’s like, ‘Do you know what you’re wearing for the next month? You have all these events.’ And I was like, ‘I’m trying to figure it out,'” Chopra explained. “So I sort have, may have, gotten a little scammed.”

While it still sounds like she’s essentially confirming that she’ll be there, Chopra played coy while talking with Fallon and danced around the subject of her attendance.

“More than anything, attending or not, I’m just really happy for a friend of mine,” she shared. “Like, it’s a big day, for your friend, and you should be happy about it.”

She also dished on how her friendship with the soon-to-be-royal was first forged at Elle magazine’s Women in Television dinner several years ago.

“Meghan and I sort of just got on really well,” she recalled. “And we were both filming in Canada at the same time. And we just met, and chatted.”

The first season of Quantico filmed in Montreal before moving to New York, while Markle’s USA legal drama Suits filmed mainly in Toronto.

Earlier this year, ET’s Carly Steel visited Chopra on the set of Quantico as they were filming their upcoming third season, and she was just as coy about the royal wedding then as she was with Fallon.

When asked whether or not she would, theoretically, wear a fascinator to a “high profile British wedding,” Chopra said, “In a hypothetical British wedding that I may or may not be going to? I don’t know, I haven’t thought about it… but yeah, maybe I would. Bring it back.”

Season three of Quantico premieres on Thursday — just over three weeks ahead of when Markle will be exchanging vows with Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Check out the video below for more on the highly anticipated nuptial ceremony.

