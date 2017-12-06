Prince William Reveals Prince George Was a Sheep in a ‘Funny’ Nativity Play

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Proud dad! Prince William couldn’t help but gush about his son Prince George’s nativity play during an official outing on Wednesday. While visiting Manchester, England, with his wife, Kate Middleton, Prince William told several local schoolchildren via The Telegraph, “I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny. He was a sheep.” The 4-year-old Prince George started school this year at Thomas’s Battersea in London, and clearly he’s already breaking into the theater department. As for his…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed