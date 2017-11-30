Prince William Hand Delivers Prince George's Christmas Wish List to Santa Claus — Find Out What He Asked For!

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

It’s good to know the right people during the holidays! Lucky Prince George got his Christmas wishlist personally handed to Santa Claus by none other than his dad, Prince William. During his royal visit to Finland, William, 35, bumped in to Kris Kringle while walking through Helsinki’s Esplanade Park on Thursday, and he knew he had to hand over the very special note from his son. Photo: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock George wasn’t greedy with his request — even though there were…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed