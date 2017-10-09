Prince Harry Gives Personal Speech to Launch Mental Health Partnership With Armed Forces

Calling service men and women “prized assets,” who need to be “invested in,” Harry went on to note, “Crucially, fighting fitness is not just about physical fitness. It is just as much about mental fitness too… We have all seen professional athletes lose races or matches due to unforced errors. It is no different for anyone in high pressure roles.”

Harry closed his speech with a call for progress, saying, “For too long, acknowledging emotion or challenging thoughts was seen as counterproductive to the fundamental characteristics of the Armed Forces. Today, we are saying that taking mental health seriously is what professional and dedicated service men and women must do to be above the rest and leading from the front.”

The partnership is being made in an effort to “improve training and education around mental health,” Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account announced, adding, “The training will emphasize the idea that mental fitness is as important as physical fitness when working as part of the Defence community.”

