Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Caught a Commercial Flight to France!

— January 3, 2018

Prince Harry doesn’t always get the royal treatment.  ET has learned that Harry, 33, and his 36-year-old fiancee, Meghan Markle, flew commercial to France, where they spent their New Year’s holiday in Monaco and Monte Carlo. It was a quick trip for the couple, whose first joint engagement of 2018 will take place next week in Brixton, London. Harry and Meghan will visit the studios of youth-orientated radio station Reprezent FM, located at POP Brixton.  This isn’t the first time a royal has…

