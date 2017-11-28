Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Date and Location— November 28, 2017
[unable to retrieve full-text content]
Preparations are already in place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. On Tuesday, Kensington Palace revealed details of the highly anticipated nuptials, just one day after the couple announced their engagement. “The marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in May 2018,” the Palace tweeted from its official account. “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel. The Royal…
[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]
Full Text Feed