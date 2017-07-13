President's Choice pub recipe chicken nuggets recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Some President’s Choice brand chicken nuggets are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Wednesday night.

The pub recipe nuggets have been sold nationwide in 800 gram boxes with a best-before date of March 15, 2018 and would have been sold before July 13.

Some stores where the product may have been sold include Loblaws, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo and Shoppers Drug Mart, Loblaw Companies stated in an advisory.

The CFIA states that recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

In its advisory, the CFIA states that food contaminated with salmonella may not appear spoiled but can still cause illness and can be especially dangerous for young children, pregnant women, the elderly or anyone with a weakened immune system.

However, Loblaw states that the risk of contracting salmonella can be avoided if safe food handling, preparation and cooking practices are followed. All consumers are advised to properly follow cooking instructions on food packaging and cook frozen raw, breaded chicken products to a safe internal temperature of at least 74°C (165°F).

Loblaw states that the products have been removed from store shelves and customers can receive a full refund with or without a receipt. Customers wanting more information can contact the company at 1-888-495-5111 or customerservice@presidentschoice.ca.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

CBC | Health News