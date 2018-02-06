Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses in Sheer Bra for Sexy New Photo Shoot — But Where's Her Baby Bump?

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t stopped working just yet.

On Monday, the 33-year-old reality star — who is expecting her first child with NBA pro Tristan Thompson — shared an image from a latest photo shoot for her Good American brand, which has her sporting a sexy sheer bra that she pairs with a high ponytail and colored contacts.

“Shooting for Good American today with my Good Squad,” Khloe captioned the photo along with the hashtag “GoodMama.”

The lingerie-clad shot does not, however, show off Khloe’s baby bump, as she’s only pictured from the chest up.

The mom-to-be did share a flashback photo with her Instagram followers that showcased her and Kylie Jenner’s growing bellies, following news that her younger sister had given birth to a baby girl last week.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been! I’ll miss you bumping along with me,” Khloe wrote. “Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama.”

On Monday night, ET exclusively chatted with Kris Jenner about Kylie and Kim Kardashian West welcoming newborn daughters weeks apart from one another.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this,” the 62-year-old momager gushed. “Life is really good right now and it’s all about the kids and the family and just keeping everybody happy and healthy.”

Check out more of our interview with Kris:

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Misses Her Pre-Pregnancy Bod, Muses About ‘Way More Prominent’ Cellulite

Khloe Kardashian Shares How She’s Dealing With Pregnancy Cravings

Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy: Everything We Know So Far

Related Gallery

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

News