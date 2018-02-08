Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Embraces Her Baby Bump in All-White Ensemble: Pic!

White hot mama! Khloe Kardashian has been slaying her maternity looks lately as she enters into her seventh month of pregnancy.

The 33-year-old reality star posed for her latest look on Wednesday on her stylist pal Hrush Achemyan’s Instagram page. With her hair swept up into a high ponytail, KoKo looks confident as she rocks a white cropped sweater over a white dress.

In the shot she has one hand on her hip and one hand cradling her growing baby bump.

“Another day another slay @khloekardashian,” Hrush captioned the photo.

She also shared a close-up shot of Khloe’s makeup, which included an intense smoky eye.

“I just can’t with her face @khloekardashian,” she wrote.

Last month, Khloe opened up about her approach to maternity wear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying, “I’m going to try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible.”

She also previously spoke with ET’s Keltie Knight about the people criticizing her pregnancy workouts.

“It’s bizarre to me that people don’t want me to be happy and stay healthy and fit,” she said. “My doctor wants me to work out every day if I could, so I’m doing doctor’s orders and I feel good.”

For more from Khloe, watch the clip below!

