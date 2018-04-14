Pregnant Kate Hudson Jokes About Needing a 'Bed and a Bucket' During Photo Shoot in First Trimester

Kate Hudson‘s pregnancy was undetectable to nearly everyone during her first trimester — but not to her.

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback shot of herself when she wasn’t showing, but was definitely feeling the early stages of her pregnancy.

Hudson announced she was expecting her third child — and first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — on social media last week. The blonde beauty is expecting a baby girl.

“First trimester photo shoot for @fabletics,” she captioned a boomerang of herself posing in chic mint leggings and a matching bra. “All I wanted was a bed and a bucket and all I got was a wheel… #TheSilentMonths #LoveThisNewColor #AprilOutfits #FableticsFriday.”

The mother of two flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet at the opening of a Harry Winston store in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, sporting a sexy black lace slip dress and heels. It was a sparkly accessory on her left hand, however, that made headlines as fans speculated she was engaged to Fujikawa.

ET learned that the emerald cut diamond rock band on Hudson’s hand was on loan from Harry Winston for the event.

During a recent interview with ET, Hudson’s close friend, Erin Foster — who’s also Fujikawa’s stepsister — opened up about the emotional gender reveal.

“We’re just like, its such a beautiful thing — our stepbrother and Kate getting together after 20 years of friendship has been such a beautiful thing — and then they were hoping so badly they were gonna have a girl, and then when they found out they were having, and she did not know until the balloons popped and pink came out, and it was just, it was just too much,” she gushed. “It was amazing.”

