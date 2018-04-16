Pregnant Cardi B Twerks at Coachella as Migos Seemingly Throws Shade at Nicki Minaj

Twerkin’ mama!

Cardi B didn’t let her pregnancy slow her down one bit on Sunday as she took to the stage at Coachella. The 25-year-old rapper stepped out in a strapless white jumpsuit that showed off her growing baby bump, with cutouts down the legs.

Rocking pigtails and lots of bling, the “Bodak Yellow” artist danced, twerked and even pelvic thrusted onstage to the delight of concertgoers. The performance also featured cameos from Chance the Rapper, G-Easy, and Kehlani, who are also featured on Cardi’s new album, Invasion of Privacy.

It’s been a big week for the mom to be, whose album debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts, making her the fifth female rapper ever to achieve this success.

Later in the evening, Cardi’s fiancé, Offset, performed with his group, Migos, and while he didn’t bring Cardi on stage as expected, fans noticed that when the trio performed their song, “Motorsport,” they rapped Cardi’s verse but left out Nicki Minaj’s lyric entirely.

The move was seen as Migos throwing slight shade at Minaj, who has publicly spoken out about her feud with Cardi.

The 35-year-old rapper claimed she was “hurt” by Cardi during an appearance on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show last week, and noted that due to scheduling conflicts, she was not able to make the music video shoot for the song, leading to some supposed drama between the women.

“I texted [hairstylist Tokyo Stylez], ‘You know if I don’t show up the day she’s shooting, they’re gonna act like it’s because I’m doing it to be mean with the current Nicki hate train,’” she recalled. “They [Migos and Cardi] all knew that … and still did interviews and jumped around it just to paint Nicki as the bad person, so you could play the victim. That really, really hurt me because I really, fully supported her.”

Minaj was also spotted at Coachella, partying with Shania Twain, Timothee Chalamet and more.

