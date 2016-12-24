Pope Francis holds yearly Christmas Eve mass

Pope Francis, who leads the world’s 1.2 billion Roman Catholics, is holding his Christmas Eve mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

In last year’s message, before about 10,000 people, the Pope spoke against consumerism and extravagance.

This year, security at the Vatican has been heightened after Italian police killed the man believed to be responsible for the Berlin market truck attack.

On Sunday, the 80-year-old Pope will deliver the urbi et orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day speech from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.

CBC | World News