Police make 17th arrest in Manchester bombing

Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a car deemed significant to the investigation.

The man was arrested Friday on suspicion of offences contrary to Britain’s Terrorism Act after police cordoned off an area in southern Manchester visited by the bomber, Salman Abedi.

A bomb-disposal team was called out and the car was removed.

The man was the 17th person detained in connection with the May 22 attack that killed 22. Eleven remain in custody.

Police had cordoned off an area around the white Nissan Micra in southern Manchester as they hunted for clues about the movements of the suicide bomber, who set off a bomb that killed 22 people and wounded dozens of others at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

On Friday, the pop star made a surprise visit to her young fans injured in the arena.

Grande shared an image of her visit to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with her 107 million Instagram followers. The caption was simply a heart.

Other images show her hugging children in their beds and posing with nurses gathered on the ward.

Grande returned to Britain on Friday ahead of the One Love Manchester concert on to benefit victims. Others stars expected at the concert include Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was hurt, posted images of the visit on Facebook.

He wrote he was so happy, “i could burst! Never seen jaden so happy!even cried again myself.”

