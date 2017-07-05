Pippa Middleton Is Pretty in Pink and Baring Her Midriff at Wimbledon — See the Pics!

Pippa Middleton is pretty in pink!

Fresh off her honeymoon with husband James Matthews last month, the younger sister of Kate Middleton was still glowing in London, England, on Wednesday, sporting a sweet and sophisticated ensemble to day three of Wimbledon.

The 33-year-old socialite wore a blush pink lace midi-dress by Self Portrait, which was lined with a nude underlay and featured a white Peter Pan collar and black belt.

But if you look closely, it seems the sheer slip didn’t cover everything — it appears Pippa dared to bare a section of her midriff, a rare fashion move for the Middleton sisters!

She kept the rest of her look simple, sporting a pair of gray stilettos, tortoise shell sunglasses and statement earrings as she arrived to the prestigious tennis tournament with her brother, James Middleton. The businessman seemingly complemented his sister’s ensemble, accessorizing his baby blue suit with a pink tie and suede boots.

And judging by pics of the two inside the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, it appears they were having a blast watching the match from the Royal Box.

On Monday, Kate was the center of attention at Wimbledon, debuting a brand new ‘do in a black-and-white polka dot dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Hear more on the Duchess of Cambridge’s hot summer hairstyle in the video below!

