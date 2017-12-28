Pink Shares Emotional Encounter She Had With a Mom at a Grocery Store

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Pink wants all mothers to give each other a break. The 38-year-old singer took to Twitter to share an emotional encounter she had with another mom at a grocery store on Wednesday. “A really sweet Mama came up 2me tonight at the grocery store and told me some nice words about how she gets strength from my parenting cause I’m not afraid to f**k up in public,” she wrote. “We cried together. It’s so hard. Y’all. I wish us mamas could give ourselves and each other a break.”A really sweet Mama came…

