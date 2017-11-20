Pink Praises Christina Aguilera After AMAs Cameras Catch Her Making a Face During Whitney Houston Tribute

“To the AMAs, to Whitney’s beautiful family, thank you so much for this incredible opportunity. Thank you so much for making a little girl’s dream come true,” she said. “I’ve had the time of my life and I hope I did you proud, Whitney. Love you forever.”

Ciara also took to Twitter to defend herself and Aguilera against claims she looked less than enthused during the singer’s performance. One fan noted that Ciara actually said “So good,” following the tribute, to which she replied, “Sadly, people relish in negativity. You are correct about the words I said as I was standing clapping my hands after Christina’s performance. She’s one of the best singers of our time. #SpreadLove #AMAs.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed