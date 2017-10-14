Pink Opens Up About the Hardships of Monogamy: 'You Have Times When You Haven’t Had Sex in a Year'

Pink admits that being in a longtime relationship takes “work,” but she’s up to the task.

The 38-year-old pop star first started dating Carey Hart in 2001, and after breaking up briefly, she proposed to him in 2005 and their wedding was the next year. After 11 years of marriage, which included them separating for a time in 2008, Pink says she and Hart, 42, still have their ups and downs.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant …he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” the mother of two tells The Guardian. “And then I’ll look at him and go: I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s**t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.”

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

Full Text Feed