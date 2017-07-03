Pink Gets Stuck in an Elevator With Daughter Willow Before Her First Concert in 4 Years: Pics

Not the best timing…

Pink had a close call on Sunday, accidentally getting trapped in an elevator with her 6-year-old daughter, Willow, ahead of her first performance in four years.

MORE: Pink Shares Adorable New Photos of Son Jameson: See His Pride Month Outfit!



“Stuck in an elevator (it’s getting hot in here) (love in an elevator) (livin in a box) #help,” she captioned a photo of herself and Willow sitting on the ground cross-legged in the elevator.

Thankfully, everything turned out fine, and the 37-year-old singer later shared a selfie, writing, “We made it out #gettingcute.”

The “Try” songstress later took to the stage at Summerfest in Milwaukee, marking her first performance in four years.

She celebrated the milestone by posting another shot with Willow after the show.

MORE: Pink Camps Out With Her Family — See the Cute Snaps!



“THANKYOU kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place. Thanks to all who came from far and wide. I’m so glad that first show is over. Haha,” she wrote. “After four years, it’s always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love. This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful.”

For more from Pink and her adorable family, watch the video below!

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories