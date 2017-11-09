News Tangle Logo News Tangle
Pink and Her Daughter Willow Look Extra Regal in Joint Red Carpet Appearance: Pics!

November 9, 2017

Slay queens! Pink had the perfect red carpet date on Wednesday night – her 6-year-old daughter, Willow.

The mother-daughter duo totally owned the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, stepping out in some regal ensembles.

Pink, 38, rocked a white ruffle tiered dress with a black sash, giving off edgy princess vibes, while Willow took things a step further in a navy dress and an actual tiara. 

