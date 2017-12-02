Pink and Carey Hart's Son Is Learning How to Walk and Has the Battle Scars to Prove It

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

Pink and Carey Hart’s son, Jameson, is taking his first steps. The couple’s adorable little boy, who turns 1 on Dec, 26, is learning how to walk, and with that comes some expected falls and tumbles. On Friday, the motocross star shared a picture of his baby smiling with a red upper lip. “Lil man just started walking and took a good slam yesterday. Bloody nose and all! Even has the war wound to prove it. #1stOfMany #RunsInTheFamily,” Hart captioned the pic. He then posted a second snap of his…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed