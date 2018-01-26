Perfect start: Canadian women on a roll at Sevens World Series in Sydney

The Canadian women’s team is off to a perfect start in their title defence at the HSBC Sevens World Series event in Sydney.

The women’s team leads Pool C with a 3-0 record after victories over Fiji (24-12), Ireland (24-12) and Russia (19-5) on Friday in Australia. They won the inaugural event last year.

On the men’s side, Canada began their tournament on Friday morning with a 52-5 loss to Scotland.

The men – who sit seventh overall after a fourth-place finish in Cape Town – continue their Sydney tourney on Saturday against Australia at 1:15 a.m. ET and the United States at 4:26 a.m. ET.

All matches will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.

