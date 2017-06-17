Penny Oleksiak leads trio of Canadian bronze medal results

Penny Oleksiak grabbed one of Canada’s three bronze medals on Saturday at the third and final stop on the Mare Nostrum swimming circuit in Canet-en-Rousillon, France.

In the women’s 100-metre butterfly, the Rio silver medallist rounded out the podium with a time of 57.32 seconds behind Olympic champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. Sjostrom set a blistering pace of 55.76 ahead of South Korea’s An Sehyeon, who finished in 57.28.

Toronto’s Oleksiak improved on her 57.65 swam on Tuesday at the stop in Barcelona. Rebecca Smith of Red Deer, Alta., was fourth in 58.11.

Canada’s Taylor Ruck added another bronze in the women’s 200 backstroke in 2:09.54.

Reigning world champion Emily Seebohm of Australia was the winner in 2:06.66, while Russia’s Daria Ustinova was second in 2:08.07.

Ottawa’s Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson also earned a bronze medal in the women’s 200 individual medley in 2:13.07 behind Olympic champ Katinka Hosszu of Hungary, who won in 2:11.16. Japan’s Hiroko Makino took silver.

Competition ends Sunday.

CBC | Sports News