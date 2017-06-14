Penny Oleksiak gets bronze for her birthday

Penny Oleksiak celebrated her 17th birthday in style as she won bronze in the 100-metre butterfly at the second leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The Toronto native finished in 57.65 seconds, behind Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom meet record 56.27 and Russian Svetlana Chimrova in 57.36.

Kelowna, B.C.’s Taylor Ruck won a bronze of her own in the 100-metre backstroke, while Delta, B.C.’s Markus Thormeyer took silver in the men’s 200-metre backstroke.

Ruck finished third in 1:00.86 behind Emily Seebohm of Australia (58.99) and Russia’s Daria Ustinova (1:00.46).

Thormeyer’s time of 2:00.94 was behind only Rio silver medallist Mitch Larkin of Australia (1:57.48).

“I’m really pleased with my performance in the 200 back tonight,” the 19-year-old said. “I feel like getting on the podium was a good step towards my goals of success at international competitions.”

The third and final leg of the Mare Nostrum Tour is this weekend in Canet-en-Roussillon, France. The tournament serves as the final tune-up prior to next month’s FINA world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

