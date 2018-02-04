Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Go Glam in Spain

The couple that goes glam together stays together.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem coupled up at the 2018 Goya Cinema Awards at the Marriott Auditorium in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday.

The 43-year-old actress looked ravishing in a curve-hugging white long sleeve silk-cady Versace gown with silver metallic embellishment combined with Swarovski fringes and a high slit. She paired the dress with single-strap heels and dangling earrings.

Her brown luscious locks were curled and swept to the side and her makeup consisted of a smoky eye and nude lip. Cruz is nominated for a Goya in the Best Actress category for her role in Loving Pablo.

Bardem looked equally debonair in a black tuxedo with a white button-up shirt and black bow tie.

Cruz currently stars as Donatella Versace in the FX series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The Versace family has spoken out against the project, telling ET that the mini-series should be “considered a work of fiction.”

Meanwhile, Cruz told ET during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards that the cast and creators all hold Gianni Versace’s relative in high regards and that she spoke with Donatella before taking on the role.

“It was a conversation where, I cannot share everything we talked about, but we have a good relationship,” she disclosed. “She just sent me flowers before I came here.”

