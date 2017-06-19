Paris Jackson Flashes Toned Abs, Says Young Girls Look Up to Her in 'Vogue Australia'

Beauty in blue! Paris Jackson wowed on the cover of Vogue Australia, released over the weekend.

For the bold cover look, Jackson, 19, rocked a cerulean-colored Prada crop top with yellow beading details and a matching skirt. The ensemble showed off the actress’ flat toned stomach.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE PICS: New Besties! Paris Jackson and Kendall Jenner Have a Fun Shopping Date at Flea Market



She also posed in a series of edgy looks for the shoot, which Jackson praised.

“One of the first interviews where my words haven’t been twisted, and they get all the info straight from the source!” she wrote on Instagram. “So thankful. Please check it out.”

In the interview, Jackson opened up about trying to be a positive role model for young girls.

MORE: Paris Jackson Says She Was Mistaken for a Homeless Person



“I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world,” she told the magazine.“I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.”

For more from Jackson, watch the clip below!

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories