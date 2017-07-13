Paris Hilton Teases Her Return to Music With New Summer Song — Listen!

For all the “Stars Are Blind” fans out there, Paris Hilton is back with a new track.

On Tuesday night, the 36-year-old socialite announced her return to music with a snippet of her upcoming song, “Summer Reign,” which accompanied the debut of her 23rd fragrance, Rosé Rush. Hilton has not come out with new music since her 2015 song, “High Off My Love,” which featured Birdman, and made it onto Billboard‘s Top 10 Dance Club Songs chart.

It should also be noted that in 2006, Hilton landed two No. 1s on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart with “Stars Are Blind” and “Turn It Up.”

While it’s too soon to tell how “Summer Reign” will do, the Simple Life star is staying true to her sound and uncomplicated lyrics. “When it feels this good, I come alive,” she croons with auto-tune. “When it feels this good, welcome to my summer reign!”

This is an exciting year for Hilton, who recently told ET that she’s madly in love with her boyfriend, Chris Zylka. “[Being soulmates is] just being best friends and finally finding someone that I love and trust and know that I want to spend the rest of my life with,” she gushed. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”

