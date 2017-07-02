Paramore's Hayley Williams Calls It Quits With New Found Glory Rocker Chad Gilbert

After nearly 10 years together and 16 months of marriage, Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert have called it quits.

The Paramore frontwoman and the New Found Glory rocker announced the news via Instagram on Saturday with a heartfelt note to fans.

“So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There’s real life behind these black and white words, sleepless night and procrastination and sadness and fear,” the joint statement began. “The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We’ve grown up together and we’ve been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges. There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship… and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own.”

“Marriage is not for the faint of heart. Love is an absolute risk, and it’s up to each of us to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what we’d originally hoped for,” the statement continued. “We want to publicly state — plainly, and only this time — that we are splitting up. We also feel it’s important to state that we are going to be OK and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes. That’s something we are deeply thankful for. Even though situations can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally.”

Williams, 28, and Gilbert, 36, started dating in 2008. The two tied the knot in February 2016 at the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, Tennessee. They have no children together.

