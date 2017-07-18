News Tangle Logo News Tangle

Pamela Anderson Ditches Her Underwear for Racy Photo Shoot in Saint-Tropez: Pic

— July 18, 2017

Pamela Anderson has still got it!

The 50-year-old actress showed off a whole lot of leg during a super sexy photo shoot in Saint-Tropez, France, on Monday, for which she appeared to go naked under a bright red coat. Thigh-high boots and sheer black arm gloves completed her bold look.

Check out Anderson confidently striking a pose.

Photo: Backgrid

The former Baywatch beauty was certainly more demure at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where she looked almost unrecognizable in a long black gown with her hair pulled back.

Anderson has definitely passed on her good looks to her two sons — Dylan and Brandon — with her ex-husband, rocker Tommy Lee. Both Brandon and Dylan have tried their hand at modeling, and in January, Brandon starred in a new Dolce & Gabbana ad also featuring Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber; Daniel Day-Lewis’ son, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis; and Jude Law’s son, Rafferty Law.

Check out the star-studded campaign below:

