Pablo Schreiber and Lena Headey as You've Never Seen Them in 'Thumper' Poster & First Look Photos (Exclusive)

— October 18, 2017

“It’s a man who is very angry and feels like he’s been spurned and like he’s been dealt a really sh*tty hand, and therefore his ability to empathize with other people has been cut short,” Schreiber explained. “If you can get little glimpses of that insight, it goes a long way to humanizing the person you’re playing.”

Here is the synopsis for Thumper:

“Troubled new girl Kat Carter (Taylor) struggles to fit in with her high school classmates in a community where drugs and violence run rampant. When she is befriended by the sweet-natured Beaver (Daniel Webber), Kat realizes that the reach of the local drug ring is far deeper than she imagined. But Kat’s harboring a dark secret of her own. She soon attracts the attention of the group’s leader Wyatt (Schreiber), a menacing individual who would kill to protect his livelihood. Surviving in this treacherous environment is no mean feat.”

