Owen Wilson Dishes on Sons Ford and Finn: 'I'm Already Seeing How They're Going to Be As Teenagers'

Owen Wilson is dishing on his adorable sons.

The Cars 3 star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, where he revealed how strict he is as a parent, and joked that 6-year-old Ford and 3-year-old Finn will be “ganging up” on him one day.

“Sometimes it feels more like I’m already seeing how they’re going to be as teenagers where they’re sort of ganging up on me,” he playfully shared with DeGeneres. “We went to Sequoia National Park and they have the biggest tree in the world. Ford’s like, ‘I’ve seen bigger.’ I’m like, ‘Well no, Ford, actually you haven’t seen bigger, this is the biggest tree in the world. He’s like, ‘If you say so.’”

While the boys don’t sound impressed with tree trivia, Wilson pointed out that his role in Cars 3 will earn him “street cred” with his sons’ friends.

The 48-year-old actor’s chat with DeGeneres also featured a couple rounds of Heads Up, and a hilarious clip of Wilson wandering around as a cat.

On a more personal note, Real Housewives of New York fans were recently shocked to find out that Wilson has a connection to the show. In April, Sonja Morgan told ET that she and Wilson dated “a while ago.”

“I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here [in Los Angeles],” Morgan explained.

