Ottawa Senators retire Daniel Alfredsson's No. 11

Daniel Alfredsson received a standing ovation and fans cheered and sobbed as the Ottawa Senators retired his No. 11 Thursday night — making him the first player in the team’s modern era to receive the honour.

The 44-year-old spent 17 seasons with the Senators — including 13 as captain — and was instrumental in bringing the franchise from a struggling expansion team to a respectable, competitive force that went all the way to the Stanley Cup final in 2007.

“It’s been a long time since I showed up to my first rookie camp in ’95, forgetting my skates in Sweden — that’s a true story,” Alfredsson told the Canadian Tire Centre crowd.

“My first week as a Senator was spent playing in [skates] two sizes too big, and used. Luckily, though, I think it all worked out okay in the end.”

"I'm so proud to have my number retired here in Ottawa. I'll forever be a Senator."

Lots of tears

Over the course of 18 NHL seasons, Alfredsson played 1,246 games, had 444 goals and 713 assists. He remains the Senators’ career leader in goals (426), assists (682) and points (1,108).

Not even a contract dispute in 2013 that ultimately led to Alfredsson signing with the Detroit Red Wings for one season was able to tarnish his impeccable image in the nation’s capital.

Needless to say, seeing Alfredsson’s No. 11 raised to the rafters of the Canadian Tire Centre brought out strong emotions.