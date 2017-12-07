Oscars Academy Puts a 'Standards Of Conduct’ in Place After Harvey Weinstein Sexual Misconduct Allegations

[unable to retrieve full-text content]

The people behind the Academy Awards are changing how they do things. In a memo sent out by Academy CEO Dawn Hudson on Wednesday night, it was revealed that the Motion Picture Academy had come up with its first “standard of conduct” in regard to sexual harassment for its 8,427 members. In October, a task force was put together to come up with his procedure in response to numerous women coming forward accusing former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. That same month, Weinstein…

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Full Text Feed