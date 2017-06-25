One Direction Members Liam Payne and Niall Horan Reunite at Indiana Concert

Liam Payne and Niall Horan had a One Direction reunion!

The 1D members came together at a concert in Indianapolis, Indiana on Friday night.

RELATED: Niall Horan Talks One Direction Reunion & What Advice He Got From Justin Bieber in ‘Billboard’ Cover Story

Payne and Horan reunited backstage at the ZPL Birthday Bash, a concert hosted by local radio station WZPL, and couldn’t help but share their reunion with adorable Instagram pics.

“Look who I found,” the bandmates shared in videos posted to their Instagram stories.

Day 556 of Hiatus: Liam Payne and Niall Horan 2/4 of One Direction have reunited tonight in Indianapolis. (via Liam’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/tJq80ijOj8 — 1D Updates (@1DCheckups) June 24, 2017

Day 556 of Hiatus: Liam Payne and Niall Horan 2/4 of One Direction have reunited tonight in Indianapolis. (via Niall’s Instagram) pic.twitter.com/PtjQXgxkwl — 1D Updates (@1DCheckups) June 24, 2017

WATCH: Niall Horan Hilariously Performs ‘Gangnam Style’ With Jimmy Fallon

ET caught up with Horan ahead of the American Music Awards in November, where he said he was looking forward to getting back together with his former bandmate, Zayn Malik.

“I haven’t spoken to him in a few months or whatever, and haven’t seen him in a while, so I’m looking forward to seeing him,” he told ET.

See more in the video below.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)

ET – Latest Stories – Music