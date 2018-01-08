Olympic sports catchup: Canadians make history

It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including three Canadians making history with some clutch performances on Sunday.

Here’s a look at what you may have missed.​​​​

Lawes & Morris notch Canadian 1st

Canada has it’s first-ever Olympic mixed doubles curling team .

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris emerged as the last pair standing in Portage la Prairie, Man., outlasting the 17 other teams vying to wear the Maple Leaf in Pyeongchang.

The Winnipeg-born duo avenged their loss to Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue in the Page playoff 1-2 match by taking an 8-6 victory over that same team in Sunday’s final.

Lawes/Morris vs. Sweeting/Gushue in the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials final from Portage la Prairie, Manitoba 28:41

Lawes and Morris are no strangers to the pressure that accompanies Olympic competition, having both brought home gold at previous Games, and promised to give it their all in Pyeongchang.

CBC Sports’ Scott Russell interviewed Lawes and Morris after they won the right to represent Canada at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang in Curling Mixed Doubles 2:23

Lawes also becomes the first Canadian curler to represent the country at back-to-back Winter Games, having won gold with the Jennifer Jones rink in Sochi in 2014.

Alex Harvey makes Tour de Ski history

It was a big weekend for Canada’s top cross-country skier. Alex Harvey claimed his first podium result of the season with a bronze on Saturday at the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy.

Harvey turned in a season-best third-place finish in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski held in Val di Fiemme, Italy 1:01

How do you top that? Well, a second consecutive third-place finish made Harvey the first non-European man to land on the overall podium at the Tour de Ski.

The St-Férréol-les-Neiges, Quebec skier finished third in the seventh and final stage of the Tour de Ski, becoming the first non-European male to reach the overall podium 1:39

Bobsledders strike double gold

Canada’s bobsleigh team celebrated a new partnership and a personal milestone with gold medals at a World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.

Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George took the top spot on the women’s podium in only their second race together .

The Canadians were able to claim their 1st gold medal together at the IBSF Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup in Altenberg, Germany 2:36

“It feels really good and we are happy with the performance. Phylicia and I worked really hard during the Christmas break. To be able to come out and perform, in only Phylicia’s second race, is great,” said Humphries.

“We made big gains today with good pushes and I’m happy with how I drove. We are happy to walk away with the track record and we know there is lots of room to grow.”

In the two-man event, Justin Kripps celebrated his 31st birthday on the top of the podium with teammate Alexander Kopacz.

The Canadian pair won their first gold of the season to stay atop the World Cup standings with 1239 points 2:59

Kingsbury keeps rolling

Mikael Kingsbury won his 11th straight World Cup moguls title with another dominant performance on Saturday in Calgary.

The Deux-Montagnes, Quebec native won moguls gold in Calgary. It’s Kingsbury’s 11th straight FIS World Cup victory 2:53

Kingsbury has won gold at each World Cup stop he’s competed in since Jan. 28, 2017, when he settled for silver in Calgary.

On the women’s side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe scored a bronze medal on home snow.

The Montreal native was the only Canadian woman to reach the podium at the FIS Moguls World Cup stop in Calgary 1:42

Speed skaters earn their way to the Games

For Canada’s best long track speed skaters, the path to Pyeongchang runs through Calgary’s Olympic Oval .

Qualification spots are up for grabs in several disciplines at the national trials, with Denny Morrison, Vincent de Haitre and Brianne Tutt doing their best to book their tickets to the Winter Games.

Morrison qualified for his fourth Olympics at the Canadian long track trials on Saturday. 2:21

de Haitre won the 1500m event at the Canadian trials in Calgary on Saturday. 2:25

Tutt won the 1500m event at the Canadian long track trials on Saturday. 2:36

Competition resumes Monday with the men’s and women’s 1,000 metres and concludes Tuesday with the men’s 10,000 and women’s 5,000 events.

Canada can take up to 10 men and 10 women to Pyeongchang to compete in long track speed skating. The team will be announced Wednesday in Calgary.

