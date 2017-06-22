Olivia Wilde's 8-Month-Old Daughter Daisy Is the Cutest Broadway Fan Ever!

Olivia Wilde has one happy baby on her hands.

The 33-year-old actress shared a selfie on Thursday of her 8-month-old daughter, Daisy, smiling from ear-to-ear while being carried by her happy mother. Wilde is currently making her Broadway debut in 1984, a rendition of George Orwell’s classic novel, and baby girl is clearly her biggest fan.

“How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!!” she wrote.

While on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week, Wilde shared how her 3-year-old son, Otis, is acclimating to brotherhood. “He’s like a drill sergeant. I don’t know who let him watch Full Metal Jacket, but he is so hard on her,” the Tron star quipped. “He’s really putting her through the works, it’s boot camp. So she’s going to come out of it really ripped and with a great attitude. But he screams!”

When asked if Otis ever says he wants to “send her back,” the actress replied, “‘You don’t live here!’ is what he screams at her.”

