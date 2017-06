Olivia Munn Kicks Off Her Lavish 'Birthday Weekend' With Champagne in a Bikini — See the Pic!

Olivia Munn is starting her birthday out right!

The actress turns 37 on July 3, and is already celebrating at a lavish villa in Turks and Caicos with her closest gal pals.

The brunette beauty took to Instagram on Friday to share the first pic from her relaxing getaway, which featured her lying down in a bikini and oversized sun hat while sipping on some bubbly.

