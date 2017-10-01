O.J. Simpson Released From Prison After 9 Years

A jury swiftly acquitted him, but two years later, Simpson was found liable in civil court for the killings and ordered to pay $ 33.5 million to survivors, including his children and Goldman’s family.

He is still on the hook for the judgment, which now amounts to about $ 65 million, according to a Goldman family lawyer.

On Sept. 16, 2007, he led five men he barely knew to the Palace Station casino in Las Vegas in an effort to retrieve items that Simpson insisted were stolen after his acquittal in the 1994 slayings. Two of the men with Simpson in Las Vegas carried handguns, although Simpson still insists he never knew anyone was armed. He said he only wanted to retrieve personal items, mementoes and family photos. Simpson went to prison in 2008, receiving a stiff sentence that his lawyers said was unfair.

If the nation’s Simpson obsession waned for a while, it seriously resurged last year with the Emmy-winning FX miniseries, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and the Oscar-winning documentary “O.J.: Made in America.”

