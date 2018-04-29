North Korea to close nuclear test sites in May, Seoul says— April 29, 2018
Seoul says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to shut down the country’s nuclear test site in May and reveal the process to experts and journalists from the U.S. and South Korea.
Seoul’s presidential spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said Sunday Kim made the comments during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.
Kim also said U.S. President Donald Trump will learn he’s “not a person” to fire missiles toward the United States, Yoon said. The Kim-Trump meeting is anticipated in May or June.
Yoon says North Korea also plans to re-adjust its current time zone to match the South’s. The North in 2015 created its own “Pyongyang Time” by setting the clock 30 minutes behind the South.