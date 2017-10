Keith Urban has been working on new music since the beginning of the year, and according to his wife, Nicole Kidman, it’s very danceable!

“I’m dancing around the living room to it already,” the 50-year-old actress gushed of the upcoming new album when the duo caught up with ET’s Sophie Schillaci at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Wednesday. “I am like, ‘Put it out!’”

