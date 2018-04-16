Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Cuddle Up at ACM Awards 2018

Love is in the air.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban cuddled up while posing on the blue carpet at Sunday’s 2018 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Big Little Lies star looked radiant in a custom gold sequined Michael Kors Collection gown. The floor-length creation featured a high neck and billowing long sleeves. Her blonde locks were up in a soft updo and her makeup consisted of a soft gold shimmer and a nude lip. Meanwhile, the country superstar was stylish in ripped jeans, a gray tee under a heather gray blazer and black lace-up boots.

“It’s been a magical year,” Urban told ET’s Nancy O’Dell. “Ripcord was a magical album, and it’s great to be back at the ACMs, always.”

Urban, who is performing “Coming Home” during the awards ceremony with Julia Michaels, also gushed about their recent collaboration. “We’ve never played this song together. We shot the video last week,” he explained. “She’s on a few songs on the album, but this is one she sings on as well, and I’m so happy she came and wanted to do it live tonight.”

And he had another backup singer: Kidman sang on his single “Female,” which Urban called “the right song” to feature his wife. Though don’t expect for her to do it again. “I feel very, very shy,” she said.

ET previously caught up with the couple, where they explained how the special feature came to be. Watch below to hear what they shared.

