Nick Viall Posts Sweet Wedding Pic With Fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi Following Breakup Rumors

Bachelor alum Nick Viall dampened rumors of relationship trouble with his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, by sharing a sweet photo of the two of them at a Wisconsin wedding over the holiday weekend.

In the cute pic, which he captioned, “Wedding season,” Viall touches Grimaldi’s leg as she perches on his lap.

Grimaldi, a 29-year-old Canadian, also shared a pic of the two together pre-wedding. “These are our ‘we are going to slay the electric slide in about 3 hours’ games faces,” she wrote.

Viall, 36, also shared a snap from the wedding with his mother. “Mom is still a stunner,” he wrote.

A source confirmed to ET last week that the despite some recent reports of a breakup, the couple have “solidified their commitment to each other” by moving into a downtown Los Angeles apartment together.

