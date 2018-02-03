Nick Jonas Shares Sweet Birthday Message Dedicated to His Niece Alena

Nick Jonas is the best uncle!

The 25-year-old singer wrote the cutest message on Instagram on Friday, dedicated to his niece, Alena, on her 4th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful niece Alena! You light up my world every single day. Love you so much!” Nick captioned a pic of himself with his older brother, Kevin Jonas, and little Alena.

Kevin also took to Instagram to gush about his firstborn, writing, “Happy birthday my beautiful girl we love you so much Alena!” Meanwhile, the Jonas brothers’ dad, Kevin Jonas Sr., also shared a flashback pic of the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday to our special little angel Alena. Glammy and PawPaw Love you so much!,” he wrote.

Alena has been celebrating all week long. Last week, the Jonas’ threw a birthday dinner where she received an amazing ice cream-filled special treat.

The brothers recently reactivated their Instagram account, which had fans freaking out and speculating a JoBro reunion. While Nick took notice of fans’ reactions, none of the guys have said anything about a possible reunion.

