Playing Nick Jonas Saves Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart & Jack Black in First Trailer for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

The first trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is finally here!

Filled with crazy explosions, insane chase scenes and hilarious one-liners, the new clip sees Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black navigating the perils of the jungle.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is a continuation rather than a remake of the ’90s classic, which starred the late Robin Williams.

In May, Johnson reassured fans that Williams’ beloved character would be honored in a “cool way.”

“You have my word, we will honor his name and the character of Alan Parrish will stand alone and be forever immortalized in the world of Jumanji in an earnest and cool way,” he wrote on Instagram.

Also making a quick cameo in the trailer is Nick Jonas, whose character remains a bit of a mystery. ET caught up with the “Jealous” singer last year, where he opened up a little about his character in the adventure flick.

“[It’s] an important character that helps the rest of the team kind of go about their journey in this game,” he said. Check out the video below to hear more.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20.